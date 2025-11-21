ZIM Q3 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y, 2025 View Updated

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) reported disappointing third-quarter 2025 results, wherein both earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate as well as declined on a year-over-year basis.

Quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 and declined 89.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues of $1.78 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93 billion and declined 35.7% from the year-ago quarter. The downside was due to the decrease in freight rates and carried volume.

Carried volume in the third quarter decreased 5% year over year to 926 thousand TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units). Average freight rate per TEU in the third quarter decreased 35% year over year to $1,602.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $593 million, down 61% on a year-over-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA margins for the third quarter of 2025 fell to 33% from 55% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted EBIT was $260 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared with $1.24 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBIT margins in the third quarter of 2025 fell to 15% from 45% in the year-ago quarter.

Despite the disappointing aforesaid quarterly numbers, ZIM has updated its 2025 guidance ranges. For 2025, ZIM now expects to generate adjusted EBITDA between $2.0 billion and $2.2 billion (prior view: $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion) and adjusted EBIT between $700 million and $900 million (prior view: $550 million and $950 million).

Currently, ZIM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Liquidity

ZIM exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1.29 billion compared with $1.18 billion at the end of the previous quarter.

ZIM generated $628 million of cash from operating activities in the third quarter of 2025. Net capital expenditures totaled $54 million for the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $574 million.

ZIM’s Third-Quarter 2025 Dividend

ZIM’s board of directors declared a regular cash dividend of approximately $37 million, or 31 cents per ordinary share, reflecting almost 30% of third-quarter 2025 net income. The dividend will be paid on Dec. 8, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 1, 2025.

Q3 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively, a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

