ZIM Integrated Shipping's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZIM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for ZIM Integrated Shipping. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $137,737, and 7 are calls, amounting to $224,272.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $25.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ZIM Integrated Shipping's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.1 $6.5 $7.03 $25.00 $70.0K 1.3K 152 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.05 $6.85 $6.93 $25.00 $67.7K 1.3K 232 ZIM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $0.99 $0.95 $0.97 $20.00 $63.5K 2.1K 1.1K ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.12 $1.05 $1.1 $20.00 $27.5K 2.1K 2.4K ZIM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.1 $1.05 $1.1 $20.00 $27.4K 2.1K 2.7K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 760,094, the ZIM's price is down by -2.15%, now at $18.2. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days. Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.925.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $13. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $15. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping, targeting a price of $22. An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, maintaining a target price of $25.

