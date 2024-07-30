ZIM Integrated Shipping Unusual Options Activity For July 30

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping.

Looking at options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $136,920 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $966,513.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $21.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to ZIM Integrated Shipping's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $21.0 over the preceding 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/02/24 $8.6 $8.45 $8.56 $10.00 $303.0K 1.2K 354 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $10.05 $8.5 $8.51 $10.00 $260.1K 1.2K 660 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $7.2 $6.55 $6.55 $12.00 $189.9K 305 290 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $4.8 $4.55 $4.55 $14.00 $168.2K 371 370 ZIM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.11 $0.85 $1.0 $18.00 $50.0K 1.5K 0

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ZIM Integrated Shipping, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

ZIM Integrated Shipping's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,284,930, the ZIM's price is down by -1.92%, now at $18.43. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

