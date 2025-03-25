ZIM Integrated Shipping Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ZIM Integrated Shipping. Our analysis of options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 64% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 18 were puts, with a value of $2,085,419, and 7 were calls, valued at $683,325.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ZIM Integrated Shipping stands at 3193.55, with a total volume reaching 18,096.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ZIM Integrated Shipping, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.16, throughout the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.7 $5.5 $5.7 $20.00 $805.4K 2.1K 2.0K ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $16.66 $246.1K 16.2K 1.2K ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.3 $4.35 $16.66 $195.3K 16.2K 1.7K ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.19 $16.66 $187.3K 2.0K 979 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.15 $16.66 $170.9K 2.0K 1.7K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping Currently trading with a volume of 6,960,387, the ZIM's price is down by -2.56%, now at $15.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 56 days. Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $18. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, maintaining a target price of $9. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.