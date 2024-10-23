ZIM Integrated Shipping Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $536,212, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $185,825.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $16.0 to $22.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades today is 1246.75 with a total volume of 8,959.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ZIM Integrated Shipping's big money trades within a strike price range of $16.0 to $22.0 over the last 30 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.39 $2.27 $2.39 $20.00 $158.6K 1.4K 2.4K ZIM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $7.45 $7.0 $7.0 $16.00 $140.0K 1.2K 200 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.4 $2.22 $2.4 $20.00 $105.6K 1.4K 1.0K ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.45 $2.38 $2.38 $20.00 $83.0K 1.4K 263 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.41 $2.22 $2.41 $20.00 $64.3K 1.4K 1.3K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ZIM Integrated Shipping, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping Trading volume stands at 2,956,148, with ZIM's price down by -7.64%, positioned at $22.48. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.45.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Underweight rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping, targeting a price of $13.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

