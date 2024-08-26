ZIM Integrated Shipping Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ZIM Integrated Shipping. Our analysis of options history for ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $829,387, and 5 were calls, valued at $206,800.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ZIM Integrated Shipping's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.7 $9.5 $10.23 $30.00 $255.7K 61 500 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.5 $9.45 $10.23 $30.00 $255.7K 61 250 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.7 $5.0 $5.7 $20.00 $112.8K 6.0K 401 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $20.00 $59.4K 6.0K 570 ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.7 $5.0 $5.7 $20.00 $57.5K 6.0K 203

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ZIM Integrated Shipping, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,616,158, the price of ZIM is down -0.99% at $19.97. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days. Expert Opinions on ZIM Integrated Shipping

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.666666666666668.

An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $15. An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $22. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.