ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 1 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 2 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $17.87, along with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $10.50. Surpassing the previous average price target of $17.67, the current average has increased by 1.13%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of ZIM Integrated Shipping by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $13.90 $12.30 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Hold $25.00 $25.00 Alexia Dogani JP Morgan Announces Underweight $10.50 - Muneeba Kayani B of A Securities Raises Underperform $13.70 $12.20 Alexia Dogani Barclays Raises Underweight $15.00 $12.50 Omar Nokta Jefferies Raises Buy $25.00 $22.00 Omar Nokta Jefferies Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

ZIM Integrated Shipping: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: ZIM Integrated Shipping displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 47.57%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ZIM Integrated Shipping's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 13.67% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ZIM Integrated Shipping's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ZIM Integrated Shipping's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

