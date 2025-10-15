ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $13.58, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 7.51% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 0.73% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.89, reflecting a 79.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.93 billion, showing a 30.11% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4 per share and revenue of $7.15 billion, which would represent changes of -77.55% and -15.15%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.36 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.96.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.