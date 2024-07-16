ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.87% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.83, signifying a 160.58% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 21.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +167.65% and +21.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.18% higher. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.01.

Investors should also note that ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.16 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.