ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $28.66, demonstrating a -2.08% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.66%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.13%.

The stock of container shipping company has risen by 32.44% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 13.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.75%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1.01, signifying a 121.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.41 billion, down 34.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion, indicating changes of -85.13% and -18.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.82% lower. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

