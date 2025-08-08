ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.50, moving -2.7% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 0.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.5, indicating a 51.3% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.77 billion, indicating a 8.51% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $7.01 billion, which would represent changes of -84.12% and -16.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 27.14% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.91 of its industry.

Meanwhile, ZIM's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ZIM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

