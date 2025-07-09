ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $15.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.94% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 3.05% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 65.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating a 12.42% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion, indicating changes of -87.54% and -20.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.99.

Meanwhile, ZIM's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.05 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Should You Invest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)?

Before you invest in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM), want to know the best stocks to buy for the next 30 days? Check out Zacks Investment Research for our free report on the 7 best stocks to buy.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.