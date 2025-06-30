ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $16.09, moving -2.66% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.48%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a loss of 5.27% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.8%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.05, signifying a 65.91% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.69 billion, down 12.42% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion, indicating changes of -87.54% and -20.37%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.43. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 8.68.

Meanwhile, ZIM's PEG ratio is currently 0.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 1.03 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.