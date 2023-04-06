ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $17.39, marking a -1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 18.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 101.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.54 billion, down 58.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.69 per share and revenue of $6.48 billion. These totals would mark changes of -101.8% and -48.45%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 54.72% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

