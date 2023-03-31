ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.58, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 5.73% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.28% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 101.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.54 billion, down 58.54% from the year-ago period.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -101.64% and -48%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 58.68% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.