ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $17.14, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.34% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 2.46% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.59, down 74.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.12 billion, down 38.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 82.55% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.14.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.