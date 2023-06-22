ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $12.19, moving -1.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 14.37% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$0.85 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 107.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, down 60.85% from the prior-year quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.27 per share and revenue of $5.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -105.92% and -54.31%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 57.77% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.