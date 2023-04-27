ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $16.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.12% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.96%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 28.37% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, down 58.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -103.75% and -50.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 129.26% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.