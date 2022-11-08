ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.59, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 1.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 7.83%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $9.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.01 billion, down 4.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $38.03 per share and revenue of $12.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.54% and +16.48%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.14% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 0.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.59.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

