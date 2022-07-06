ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $42.05, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 38% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $14.33, up 94.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.72 per share and revenue of $13.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.92% and +27.52%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.04.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.