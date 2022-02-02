ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $68.18, moving -0.57% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 21.45% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $14.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 304.3%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.44 billion, up 152.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.09% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.2, so we one might conclude that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

