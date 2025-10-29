ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves 1.96%: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $15.12, demonstrating a +1.96% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen an increase of 9.45% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.67, showcasing a 82.12% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.93 billion, reflecting a 30.11% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $7.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -78.79% and -15.15%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.85% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.16.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

