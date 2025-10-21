ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves 1.56%: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $13.64, demonstrating a +1.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 8.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 1.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.67, marking a 82.12% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.93 billion, down 30.11% from the prior-year quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $7.15 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -78.79% and -15.15%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.85% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.59, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.