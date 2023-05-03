ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $16.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 14.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 22, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 100.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, down 58.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.44 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion, which would represent changes of -103.75% and -50.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 109.22% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

