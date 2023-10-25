ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $8.49, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.43% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 19.18% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$1.56, marking a 116.15% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, down 59.04% from the year-ago period.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.31 per share and revenue of $5.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -113.85% and -58.51%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.87% lower. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ZIM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.