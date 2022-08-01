ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $49.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 15.11% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 7.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.35% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.16, up 64.77% from the prior-year quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.47 per share and revenue of $13.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.28% and +27.52%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.9% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.41, which means ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

