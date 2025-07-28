ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $16.55, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 1.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.88%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.93%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $1.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, down 12.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of -87.37% and -20.37%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.25% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.76 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ZIM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

