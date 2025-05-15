ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ending at $18.03, denoting a -1.37% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.41%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.18%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a gain of 35.61% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 10.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 19, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 152% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.73 billion, up 10.99% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.86 per share and a revenue of $6.53 billion, indicating changes of -95.17% and -22.54%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.75% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.26. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.82 of its industry.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.98.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.