ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) standing at $19.06, reflecting a -1.19% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.61%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a gain of 5.41% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 19.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on August 19, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.07, marking a 251.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.71 billion, showing a 30.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.26 per share and revenue of $6.64 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +223.47% and +28.56%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 82.63% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.08. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.5.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.09. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 1.01 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

