ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $19.68, marking a -0.66% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 13.14% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.47, marking a 382.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.09 billion, indicating a 73.06% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.91% lower. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.63. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.87.

We can additionally observe that ZIM currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Transportation - Shipping industry stood at 1.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 233, this industry ranks in the bottom 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

