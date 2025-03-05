ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ending at $18.92, denoting a -1.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.12% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 9.85% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 5.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.13% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 12, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $3.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 382.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.09 billion, up 73.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.81% higher. As of now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.05. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 8.93.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Shipping industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, placing it within the bottom 15% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

