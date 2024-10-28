ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) reached $22.74, with a -0.26% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Shares of the container shipping company have depreciated by 5.94% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 1.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.19, reflecting a 414.21% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.21 billion, showing a 73.8% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $7.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +338.86% and +45.4%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.38% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.88. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.66.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Shipping industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.77.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.