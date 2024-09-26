ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ending at $23.52, denoting a -0.04% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The the stock of container shipping company has risen by 22.49% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $5.49 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 378.68%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.2 billion, showing a 73.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.87 per share and a revenue of $7.43 billion, indicating changes of +314.4% and +44%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 36.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.16. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.36 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.05. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.76.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

