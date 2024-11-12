ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $24.17, demonstrating a +1.51% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The the stock of container shipping company has risen by 12.42% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.3%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 20, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $6.19, marking a 414.21% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.21 billion, reflecting a 73.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $7.51 billion, which would represent changes of +338.86% and +45.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.93% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.45.

We can also see that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.04. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. ZIM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

