ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had gained 28.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 1.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 20, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.19, signifying a 414.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.21 billion, reflecting a 73.8% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.11 per share and revenue of $7.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +338.86% and +45.4%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.93% higher within the past month. As of now, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.01 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.45 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that ZIM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZIM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

