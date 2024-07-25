ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $17.38, marking a -1.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.

The the stock of container shipping company has fallen by 17.92% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 160.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 21.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $6.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +167.65% and +21.64%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.94.

It's also important to note that ZIM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.16. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.95 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

