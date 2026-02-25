ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Price Target Increased by 47.86% to 23.59

The average one-year price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) has been revised to $23.59 / share. This is an increase of 47.86% from the prior estimate of $15.95 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $36.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 18.89% from the latest reported closing price of $29.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.26%, an increase of 77.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.67% to 60,735K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 4,232K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 4,076K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Y.D. More Investments holds 3,783K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 500,460.82% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 3,434K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

UBS Group holds 3,432K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,887K shares , representing a decrease of 42.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 79.56% over the last quarter.

