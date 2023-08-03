Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Price Target Decreased by 14.00% to 13.87

The average one-year price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) has been revised to 13.87 / share. This is an decrease of 14.00% from the prior estimate of 16.13 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 18.58 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.38% from the latest reported closing price of 15.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zim Integrated Shipping Services. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.11%, an increase of 12.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.26% to 27,470K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,012K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,207K shares, representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 58.71% over the last quarter.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2,691K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares, representing an increase of 26.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 36.15% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,802K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing a decrease of 52.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 12.86% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,325K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 655K shares, representing an increase of 50.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 164.64% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,283K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Background Information

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

