ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $10.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.88% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 15.37% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.84% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.30, down 113.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.31 billion, down 59.47% from the prior-year quarter.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.03 per share and revenue of $5.36 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -110.51% and -57.31%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

