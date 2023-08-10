ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $14.21, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 10.8% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.66% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 16, 2023. On that day, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is projected to report earnings of -$0.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 107.95%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, down 61.62% from the year-ago period.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$3.03 per share and revenue of $5.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -107.9% and -56.2%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.44% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

