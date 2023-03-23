ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $24.38, moving +1.8% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the container shipping company had gained 9.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.21%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 101.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion, down 58.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.63 per share and revenue of $6.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -101.64% and -48%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 58.68% higher within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

