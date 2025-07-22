ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $15.70, marking a +1.75% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

The container shipping company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.92, signifying a 70.13% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.69 billion, indicating a 12.42% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $6.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -88.16% and -20.37%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.25% lower within the past month. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.32. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.41 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Shipping was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

