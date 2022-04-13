ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $55.92, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 35.59% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.63% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.65, up 146.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.76 per share and revenue of $12.64 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.79% and +17.81%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.51% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.03.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

