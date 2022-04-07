ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $59.78, moving +0.93% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the container shipping company had lost 21.17% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69% in that time.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $12.65 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 146.59%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $36.76 per share and revenue of $12.64 billion, which would represent changes of -5.79% and +17.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.13% higher. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.11.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

