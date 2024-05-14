ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) standing at $19.04, reflecting a +0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.75%.

Shares of the container shipping company have appreciated by 84.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 21, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.09, reflecting a 318% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.59 billion, showing a 15.49% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion, indicating changes of +122.68% and +16.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 243.5% upward. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.32 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ZIM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ZIM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.