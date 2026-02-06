ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $20.65, demonstrating a +1.57% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.05%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 2.54%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the container shipping company had lost 9.64% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 8.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$1.01, reflecting a 121.67% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.41 billion, indicating a 34.92% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $6.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -85.13% and -18.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.96% higher. Currently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

