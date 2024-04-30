ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $13.25, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Shares of the container shipping company have appreciated by 22.49% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.01, indicating a 302% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.59 billion, indicating a 15.49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +95.07% and +16.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 175% decrease. At present, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

