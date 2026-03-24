ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $26.46, moving +2.08% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

Shares of the container shipping company witnessed a loss of 9.56% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 9.01%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.53, down 162.45% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.37 billion, showing a 31.71% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$7.27 per share and a revenue of $5.09 billion, signifying shifts of -336.04% and -26.24%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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