ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) ended the recent trading session at $20.91, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

The container shipping company's stock has climbed by 22.04% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 12, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.47, marking a 382.11% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.09 billion, up 73.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.97. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.11.

One should further note that ZIM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Shipping industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.