ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $24.52, marking a +0.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $9.46 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.01 billion, down 4.05% from the year-ago period.

ZIM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $37.98 per share and revenue of $12.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -2.67% and +16.48%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.56% lower within the past month. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 0.64. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.28.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

